Opelika's city council will look at authorizing the sale of city property to two local buyers.
The city has owned the lot at 1506 Harper Street for a number of years, council president Eddie Smith said.
“The lot can be built on, however, since the city acquired it, nothing has ever been done with it,” he explained, noting that a sanitary drain line borders each side of the property.
Having no use for the land and two city residents, Jimmie D. Ashford and Betty Torbert, stepping up as potential buyers, an ordinance for the potential sale will be presented for a first reading during Tuesday’s meeting.
Torbert currently owns the lot of land next to the city’s Harper Street property, which is classified as a First Addition Subdivision.
The property would be sold to Ashford and Torbert for $8,400, reflecting its appraised value.
The city’s crime commission will also be petitioning the council for support in submitting an application for a grant through the Lee County Youth Development Center. Funding from the Second Chance grant program would go towards a Youth Incarceration Prevention Project in 2020.
The deadline for the city to submit a Second Chance grant application is May 4.
