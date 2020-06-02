council

The Opelika City Council will meet at the Opelika Municipal Court on Tuesday evening.

 JORDAN D. HILL/jhill@oanow.com

Opelika City Council will reconvene at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday night to vote on rezoning 25.7 acres.

The acres would be used for a new development that DiBenedetto Enterprises, LLC has requested for 72 town homes and 20 single family homes. Additionally, the property would include a retail shop on Waverly Parkway, the city said in its agenda packet.

The request is for 25.7 acres from low density residential, medium density residential, light commercial and planned unit development zones.

Outside of the developments going on the property, the area will include 6.4 acres of open space with two ponds, walking trails and sidewalks. Overall, the property will include a 25-foot buffer on its edges. The Planning Commission has already approved the request.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Opelika Municipal Court located at 300 MLK Blvd. in Opelika. The 7 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 6:50 p.m. work session.

