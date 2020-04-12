Opelika counselor advises minding your mental health during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic in just a few weeks has affected people from all walks of life in some way, shape or form.
To most, it feels like you can’t turn on the television, go online or walk outside without being reminded of the uncertainty that people in the community are feeling.
Jenny Filush-Glaze, a licensed professional counselor with her a private practice in Opelika, said that she’s begun to see increased anxiety and stress in many people as a result of the pandemic.
“The great loss that people are experiencing is so impactful,” she said.
These losses, Filush-Glaze said, can be anything from people losing their jobs, losing the freedom of being able to go where they want because of self-quarantining, or perhaps children that aren’t able to finish the school year with their friends.
Self-quarantine has been one of the most recommended tactics to help “flatten the curve” of the virus from spreading, but Filush-Glaze thinks that there are some misconceptions about it. The longer the quarantine period lasts, she said, the more impactful it’s going to be on people’s mental health.
Other behaviors that could begin to arise due to feelings about the pandemic and self-quarantining, she notes, are overeating, increased alcohol intake, “infighting” — arguments among family members — and changes in sleeping patterns.
“Watching the news all day is affecting people’s sleeping,” Filush-Glaze said. “Or it’s becoming so discombobulated that they’re sleeping during the day.”
She recently made the decision to switch her practice’s appointments from in-office to telecom to help with social distancing, but remain accessible to her patients, a decision many other health care professionals are making.
“You have to have the ability to take the initiative to reach out to people,” she said. “You have to stay connected. A lot of us are going to be losing the ability to reach people, so we’re using social media to check-in.”
An upside that Filush-Glaze has noticed is the rise in the amount of positive content being shared on social media.
“All of a sudden you’re trapped in a home and people are looking for peace of mind and structure,” she said. “The good thing about social media is that there are more people sharing positive things and being creative.”
This creativity comes in handy as many families are looking for ways to fill their days together.
Filush-Glaze gave an example of how her neighbors set up a projector screen in their yard so their families could watch a Disney movie together.
It’s important, she added, that kids understand what’s going on as well.
“They don’t understand why they can’t have a birthday party, have their friends over or see their friends at school,” Filush-Glaze said. “Teach them about social distancing. The parents have to acknowledge that the kids need this.
“It’s human nature to say ‘I’m fine,’ but we don’t necessarily want people to know how we’re struggling. ‘How are we going to pay our mortgage, or pay our bills?’ People are worried about taking care of their families.”
And then there are those like first responders, doctors and grocery store staffers who aren’t able to self-quarantine but still have to work every day.
Filush-Glaze advises that these people in particular practice self-care and be open with their feelings about their situation.
“Talking through their feelings is imperative during this time because if they don’t, they won’t be able to do anything,” she said, adding that it’s important for them to know that their feelings are valid.
In her sessions with her patients, Filush-Glaze tries to help them rein in the negative emotions and remind them about empathy.
“When we get knocked down,” she said, referring to the community’s ability to bounce back from tragedies like the March 2019 tornadoes, “I feel like that’s when everyone puts their differences aside and comes together.”
