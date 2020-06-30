Opelika has received a state grant to help target young adults and keep them out of the prison system.
The $28,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will kickstart the Youth Incarceration Prevention Project in the city, which was created by the Opelika Commission on Crime and Violence, according to a Monday press release.
Mayor Gary Fuller started the commission in 2018 for both the city and Lee County. The Youth Incarceration Prevention Program is meant to pay special attention to low income and minority children.
“This program is going to make a positive impact in the lives of youth in our community,” Fuller said. “Adolescence is such a period of development between childhood and adulthood.”
In fact, 83 percent of children ages 16-24 who have been incarcerated once are likely to return, according to statistics.
This program will look at previous offenders, too, and address issues such substance abuse and helping young adults get their high school graduation or GED.
“[The program] also provides job skills training and an opportunity to get a good paying job in Lee County,” the release said. “YIPP is supported by the Lee County Youth Court, area nonprofits, colleges and churches.”
Contact Skip Long for more information at 804-334-7923 or email pastorskiplong@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.