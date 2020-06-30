OPS Municipal Court

Opelika will use the $28,000 it received from the state to begin a program to help young adults in the city who have been incarcerated. 

Opelika has received a state grant to help target young adults and keep them out of the prison system.

The $28,000 grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will kickstart the Youth Incarceration Prevention Project in the city, which was created by the Opelika Commission on Crime and Violence, according to a Monday press release.

Mayor Gary Fuller started the commission in 2018 for both the city and Lee County. The Youth Incarceration Prevention Program is meant to pay special attention to low income and minority children.

“This program is going to make a positive impact in the lives of youth in our community,” Fuller said. “Adolescence is such a period of development between childhood and adulthood.”

In fact, 83 percent of children ages 16-24 who have been incarcerated once are likely to return, according to statistics.

This program will look at previous offenders, too, and address issues such substance abuse and helping young adults get their high school graduation or GED.

“[The program] also provides job skills training and an opportunity to get a good paying job in Lee County,” the release said. “YIPP is supported by the Lee County Youth Court, area nonprofits, colleges and churches.”

Contact Skip Long for more information at 804-334-7923 or email pastorskiplong@gmail.com.

