This year’s Opelika Giving Day is set for June 3, and 12 local nonprofits have been selected as the day’s beneficiaries:
» The Arts Association of East Alabama
» Circles of Opelika
» The Community Foundation of East Alabama
» Flags for Vets
» Haddie’s
» L.E.A.P.S.
» O-Grows
» Opelika Bicycle Advisory Committee
» Opelika Main Street
» Friends of Opelika Wood Duck Heritage Preserve and Siddique Nature Park
» The Knee High Foundation
Opelika Giving Day is a 24-hour, online fundraising event. Individuals interested in donating to any of this year’s nonprofits can visit opelikagivingday.org on June 3 to do so. The site will also feature posts and updates from the nonprofits as the date gets closer.
“We can’t forget that nonprofit organizations in Opelika have been heavily affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Todd Rauch, vice president of the Community Foundation of East Alabama, said. “I hope we can come together as a community on June 3 and shine a spotlight on 12 amazing organizations that are making a difference in the Opelika Community.”
Last year’s Opelika Giving Day raised over $30,000 for 10 local nonprofit organizations.
