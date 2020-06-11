The first Opelika Giving Day took in over $39,000, topping the 2019 inaugural event by $10,000.
The 24-hour online fundraiser began June 3, with some organizations having received pledged donations already.
“I knew that we were going to go over our total from last year,” said Todd Rauch, vice president of the Community Foundation of East Alabama. “And we had we had 50 or more donors that we didn’t have last year.”
Last year’s Giving Day benefited from word of mouth and social gatherings for promotion. This year, due to COVID-19, organizers could only rely on social media to reach potential donors.
Twelve local organizations were selected from 20 applicants to benefit from this year’s Giving Day donations. When making selections, Rauch said that he was trying to “pick different organizations to where we spread the love as much as possible.”
The donation site for Giving Day went live May 25 to kick-start donations, with Racuh wanting to make it as easy as possible for organizations to get donations.
Prominent figures in the community also got in the spirit of the day — the Opelika City Council collectively pledged $1,200 to be split among all 12 organizations.
“Just to have their support, it means a lot, to the Community Foundation and the organizations that we have their support,” Rauch said.
The O Grows Farmers Market did exceptionally well with donations, having exceeded its goal of $2,100 by bringing in $2,555.
Sean Forbes, coordinator for the market, said the money will go toward the completion of an Eagle Scout project to harness rainwater to water the produce.
“We’re going to get big, 6,000-gallons-worth of water collection bins and tie it in to the existing gutter lines,” he said. “So we’ll be able to tie it into our irrigation system and (supplement) it.”
The completed project will prevent runoff rainwater from flooding the area behind the farmers market, which has been a constant problem. Collecting that water will also help offset the annual water bill, which can be as high as $1,500.
