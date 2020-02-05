Opelika’s city council is reaching out to two law firms for help with fighting the proposed granite quarry just north of the city limits.
City attorney Guy Gunter announced Tusday evening that the city will be sending the notice to two law firms, Starnes, Davis and Florry out of Birmingham and Standford Denson from Opelika.
According to Gunter, Richard Davis is a litigator with a “national reputation,” having dealt with a similar case before with a proposed quarry near the University of Montevallo.
The council also added a resolution to the agenda affirming their opposition to the quarry, asking the state department of environmental management to deny the permits that Creekwood Resources LLC, the company pursuing the development of the quarry, applied for.
In other business
Council president Eddie Smith commended councilwoman Patsy Jones, who announced that she plans to end her 25 years of service on the council by not seeking re-election this summer.
Resident Gerald Kelly spoke during the public hearing for the rezoning request for 2899 Gateway Drive, with the exception of the fourth parcel that would contain a truck fueling station because of traffic concerns. The rezoning request was sent to the council for a first reading with positive recommendations from the planning committee.
The council approved an agreement with Intellivest Inc., for theColumbus Parkway drainage project. Of the estimated $537,000 project costs, Intellivest will pay $88,000 for construction and $30,000 for design and engineering .
- The council approved an agreement with Skipper Consulting, an engineering firm out of Birmingham, for their services of conducting a regional transportation study to find solutions to reduce traffic congestion near Pepperell Parkway, Frederick Road and Gateway Drive.
- City engineer Scott Parker explained that the roadways in question will soon “reach capacity,” so the findings of the firm’s study would advise the city on what measures should be taken going forward concerning those roadways.
