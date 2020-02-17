Opelika’s environmental services department has enlisted the help of Captain Recycle Right Opelika, aka R20, to increase city recycling efforts.
Captain R20’s motto is “when in doubt, throw it out.”
City officials call him a hero “strong enough to take on stinky garbage, determined enough to teach everyone how to recycle right and handsome enough to win your hearts.”
The idea for Captain R20 was created by Taylor McAllister, the city’s community relations coordinator. Working with Leigh Krehling, the city’s community relations officer, they developed the hero’s backstory, mission, where he would go and what he would do.
Art students at Opelika High School are working on a coloring book featuring Captain R20 for the lower grade levels.
A video introducing Captain R20 was played during last week’s Opelika city council meeting, and the Captain himself made an appearance and encouraged everyone to “recycle right.”
The city hopes to have the video played on television and at schools.
“We started talking about it and decided that it would be a fun way to get out to the kids and tell a story,” Krehling said.
Going forward, city officials want to see Captain R20 go into schools, interact with students, even taking one of the environmental services recycling trucks along for them to see.
Opelika offers two recycling options, curbside and the recycling centers, with curbside considered the most convenient in that it’s picked up every other week. The service is $10 per month, with the first two months of pickup being free.
The city has two recycling centers, one on Jeter Avenue and another located at Eighth Avenue, with the 8th Avenue location able to accept “appliances, electronics, glass, used cooking oil, batteries, tires and paint” for recycling.
According to Terry White, director of Opelika Environmental Services, the volume of recycled materials at the city’s recycling centers has gone up and over 1000 customers use their curbside pickup option.
“This is great news, but we can always do more,” he said. “Contamination continues to be a problem, so we are working to communicate what and where citizens can recycle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.