As conversations about the social injustice black people face carry on around the country, there are some who may be wondering where to begin.
Laurie Hackney is the assistant director of the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library in Opelika. Before coming to the city, she was a librarian at Miles College, one of the South’s many historically black colleges and universities.
“It gave me more ways to be a voice for some students who didn’t feel like they had a voice,” Hackney said.
As a white woman working alongside black colleagues and instructing black students, she developed strong relationships with them by listening to their stories.
“Some of those experiences, I have never had. Some of those experiences, I have witnessed,” she said. “You learn a lot of things you wish weren’t true in society.”
Hackney explained that for some, incidents of police brutality, housing inequality or social injustices seem impossible because it’s something they’ve never experienced themselves. In being informed and knowing what she does, she said she feels able to be a voice and help start discussions for those wanting to educate themselves.
“[The library] wants to make information available on all reading levels. So if you’re talking to your small children about this, we have books for you,” she said. “We have information on the movement historically and presently, so if you want to tie them together you can.”
For conversations like the ones happening know, Hackney says books are a great place to begin because so many related titles have been published. The library makes a great effort to ensure that its circulating collection reflects the community it serves, and one way they do so is when looking for new titles.
There are two rounds of book orders every month, the first being to replace older books and filler titles. During the second round, new releases and titles the community could benefit from are ordered.
When choosing what books to order, the staff looks for those on topics their collection doesn’t already cover.
Where to begin
So which books should patrons read first?
“It really just depends because we’re all coming from a different place in our process, in our educational journey,” Hackney said. “If you think of it like leadership style, everyone has their own needs. So certain books might speak to you, but it won’t speak to someone else.”
She says starting a conversation is about meeting people where they are, which is the importance of having a diverse collection of books.
She uses a book she’s reading, “Stamped From the Beginning,” by Ibram X. Kendi, as an example. It’s a non-fiction book on racist ideas in America, and while it would make a good source, it may be too difficult to understand for some.
Comedian D. L. Hugley’s 2018 release “How to Not Get Shot: And Other Advice from White People,” is just as good of a source. However, Hugley utilizing humor in his book could help readers grasp his message easier, she said.
“The most helpful thing for learning other people’s perspectives is to learn from their [personal] stories,” Hackney said. “So stuff where the author is including things from their own life. And a lot of people need that connection to human life.”
Children’s and young adult books also have a considerable number of titles related to social injustice.
“Publishing today is a lot better about bringing across topics to where kids don’t really know that they’re learning,” she said. “And that’s for all subject matters.”
For young readers
The library has young reader’s editions of Kendi’s Stamped From the Beginning and Just Mercy by Bryan Stevenson, which break difficult concepts of each book down to a way young readers (middle to high school age) can comprehend them.
With children’s books, Hackey says, it depends on what you’re trying to explain to them, their age and what they’ll be able to comprehend.
“Because children are not sheltered from day-to-day life,” she explained. “There are ways to talk to them in ways that their development will understand.”
