COVID-19 has led Opelika’s library to move its summer children’s programming online.
“Imagine Your Story” is the theme for this year’s summer library adventure series through the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library.
With different weekly themes for young (preschool to grade 5) and teen (grades 6-12) patrons, there’s something for everyone to do.
Weekly themes for young patrons will range from baking to dancing.
Parents also are encouraged to submit photos of their kids doing the weekly activity at home for that week’s Saturday Slideshow for the library’s Facebook page. Photos should be submitted to cooperjrkids@gmail.com by 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Additional activities for younger patrons include an “Imagination Watch Party” featuring the library’s children’s specialist Tim Cooper on Mondays at 10 a.m.
Library assistants Deja Ruddick and Janie Phillips-Ingram will show kids how to complete the weekly craft on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Virtual story time will be Friday mornings at 10 a.m.
Programming for teen patrons will be more interactive and hands-on, with the library occasionally offering craft kits to pick up and complete at home.
Additional details for young and teenage patron summer programming can be found on the library’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, with the username “opelikalibrary.”
The library’s summer children’s programming will run through the week of July 20.
