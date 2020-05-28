Opelika’s library will resume its normal schedule Saturday, while the Auburn’s library continues with a more incremental reopening approach.
Both facilities shut down in mid-March, when their cities closed most public areas, inside and out, to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Both libraries have been offering help online, such as curbside service — items can be reserved online and patrons can pick them up through their curbside pickup service.
“It’s similar to what the local restaurants have been doing, with customers calling ahead with pickup orders,” explained Chris Warren, Auburn’s library director.
Digital traffic for e-books and films in the Auburn library collection has increased nearly three-fold, he added.
Warren said he hopes to reopen Auburn’s stacks in early July — as of now, patrons can come in there and request a book to be retrieved by library staff.
Opelika expands hoursAs of this weekend, the Opelika’s Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday. Doors will open Saturday at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Sunday will be the shortest day of operation, beginning at 1 p.m. and closing at 5 p.m.
Patrons will be able to enter the building through either entrance, starting Saturday. Social distancing will still be in effect inside the library, with staff placing furniture 6 feet away from each other. The furniture will be sanitized regularly.
Patrons who visit the library must wear a mask, maintain social distance from staff and other patrons and not visit if they feel sick.
The individual study rooms and genealogy room will both be available by appointment for patrons to use. The upstairs reading room and large meeting room are still unavailable.
