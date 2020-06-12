main street on tap

Tickets are now on sale for Opelika Main Street On Tap, a craft beer festival in downtown Opelika

The event will be Aug. 1 from 12:30-6 p.m. in North Railroad Avenue. On tap will host over 25 breweries from around the nation and guests will get the chance to taste a handful of different beers.

Tickets can be purchased for $35 by going to opelikamainstreet.org. VIP tickets are also available for $50. Any ticket includes 50 2-ounce beer tastings and a commemorative event beer glass.

Social distancing will take place as each tent will be spaced out and hand sanitizer will be available.

For more information, contact Ken Ward at director@opelikamainstreet.org. or (334) 391-8146.

