Tickets are now on sale for Opelika Main Street On Tap, a craft beer festival in downtown Opelika
The event will be Aug. 1 from 12:30-6 p.m. in North Railroad Avenue. On tap will host over 25 breweries from around the nation and guests will get the chance to taste a handful of different beers.
Tickets can be purchased for $35 by going to opelikamainstreet.org. VIP tickets are also available for $50. Any ticket includes 50 2-ounce beer tastings and a commemorative event beer glass.
Social distancing will take place as each tent will be spaced out and hand sanitizer will be available.
For more information, contact Ken Ward at director@opelikamainstreet.org. or (334) 391-8146.
