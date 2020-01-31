Lee County Sheriff’s investigators have arrested a local man suspected of sending obscene material to a teen girl in Beauregard.
“Through digital evidence, investigators were able to develop 49-year-old Steven Eric Sheldon from Opelika as a suspect, as well as finding multiple videos and images that depicted what appeared to be children under the age of 17 in provocative, sexual situations,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said in a statement.
Jones said his deputies served search warrant Thursday at Sheldon’s home in the 2100 block of Waverly Parkway. Sheldon was taken to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, where Jones stated the suspect “provided a right’s advised statement admitting to transmitting obscene material, as well as downloading multiple videos of child pornography.”
Sheldon was arrested and charged Friday with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, according to Jones. He is being held in the Lee County jail on a $40,000 bond.
Jones concluded by stating that the investigation continues and more charges are expected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.