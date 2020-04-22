Talice Mullen didn’t get to say goodbye to her uncle. She wasn’t able to be there for him or tell him how loved or cared for he was in his final moments.
“It was very heartbreaking,” she said.
Mullen’s uncle, Daniel “Pete” Ganus, fell victim to COVID-19 within days after contracting the virus while living at Arbor Springs Health & Rehab Center. He was 80.
“I just cannot tell you how hard it is to deal with losing a loved one during this time,” Mullen said.
Ganus, a life-long Opelika native, was an icon of the community and knowing how many people reached out after learning Ganus had died helped give Mullen some comfort during this time.
“I shared Pete’s obituary on the Facebook page ‘The Opelika We Know and Love,’” Mullen said. “There were over 600 responses that Pete was truly a part of the community and he was known and loved and cared for by so many people. That gave a lot of comfort.”
COVID-19Ganus was a resident of Arbor Springs for more than 20 years; a place his family knew loved him. Mullen and her family, who now live in Dothan, would try to visit him often, but that changed in February.
“We got notice at the end of February that Arbor Springs was being put on lockdown or they didn’t call it lockdown but anyway because of the coronavirus,” she said. “In other words, they were not allowing any visitors to come in and they were not allowing any residents to go out.”
Although the restrictions were put in place, the first resident of Arbor Springs tested positive for COVID-19 in late March. It wasn’t until April 6 that Ganus would begin to show signs of the virus.
“I received a call that Pete had started running a fever and he was being quarantined,” Mullen said.
The next day, she learned her uncle tested positive for COVID-19. Ganus began to have a cough April 7 and began receiving IV fluids and breathing treatments but he was still up and walking about, she said.
“Pete loved baseball, football, gospel and country music,” Mullen said. “One of the things that he had was he always had a portable CD player and he would go all around the halls of Arbor Springs playing his CDs. And they said, when they called me Thursday, ‘Well he’s still playing his CDs.’”
Then on April 10, Good Friday, Mullen was told that the staff was worried about Ganus due to his pre-existing conditions. It was then she knew she had to find a way to talk to her sick uncle.
“I asked them could somebody please take a phone or an iPad and let me do FaceTime with Pete because I haven’t been able to see him,” she said.
A nurse at Arbor Springs set up a FaceTime call for April 11. But that FaceTime call never happened.
“At 4 o’clock in the morning Saturday I received a phone call that Pete had died,” Mullen said. “And nobody, they thought he might not make it, but they did not expect it to be that quickly.”
Ganus’ burial was scheduled for the following Monday. Mullen and most of her family were unable to be there, but her daughter, who lives in Auburn, was able to attend the graveside memorial and video the service.
The Rev. Mike King of First Baptist Church said words over Ganus’ casket, something that meant a lot to Mullen.
“The fact that my daughter was able to go and be at the graveside when Mike King spoke and videoed it so we began to share that with the rest of the family and friends,” she said. “That gave some comfort and some closure.”
An Opelika iconSome on Facebook described Ganus as an icon and ambassador of Opelika. Born Aug. 25, 1939, he loved Opelika.
Ganus was born mentally challenged, Mullen said. His mental limitations never held him back, she said. Ganus would walk from his home to downtown Opelika frequently, collecting cans and bottles along the way.
“The thing that always amazed me was however many cans and bottles he had he knew how much money he was supposed to get for it,” Mullen said.
Ganus also was a wizard at playing checkers, defeating everyone multiple times.
“If you ever played him in checkers, after you had made two or three moves, he kind of chuckled and leaned back, that meant he knew he had you beat,” Mullen said.
Ganus could frequently be found at the baseball fields by Rocky Brook park in Opelika. He played in a youth softball league and was always there when games were being played.
“They would let him operate the scoreboard and he loved that and sometimes he would be a batboy,” Mullen said.
What made Ganus a fixture of Opelika was his kindness to everyone. He never met a stranger.
“Pete was who he was, and he loved everyone,” Mullen said. “He would do anything for anybody if they asked him. He never forgot anybody.”
Community outreachOnce the Opelika community found out about Ganus’ passing, nothing but kind words and stories filled social media.
“Pete loved people and baseball,” David Littleton wrote on Facebook. “I remember Pete years ago always having a baseball glove with him and pounding his fist into the glove asking us, ‘Do you want to go play some baseball?’ He never met a stranger.”
Bill Havron remembers Pete as an icon of the town.
“An icon for sure,” he wrote on Facebook. “Seems like he was at every game I played in Opelika. He remembered me as well when my mom was at Arbor Springs. You can now play ball forever my friend.”
Ganus also was a beloved resident of Arbor Spring and is remembered well by its staff.
“There wasn’t one person who worked at Arbor who wasn’t touched by Pete. All of us have our Pete story,” said Tammy Taylor, director of nursing at Arbor Springs “Pete taught me a lot about unconditional love, and he taught me that life is good no matter what cards you are dealt. It truly is our choice.”
Ganus’ biggest flaw, Mullen said, is even one of the most-remembered and loved memories of her uncle by many.
“One of his faults though was that everywhere we went he would ask for a $1 for a Coke,” she said.
Montey Norrell told the story of running into Ganus at Arbor Springs while visiting his mother and on cue, Ganus asked for a dollar.
“He heard my voice and came in the room,” Norrell wrote. “He made my day when he asked me for a dollar. The nurse told me they were trying to break this habit. I said please don’t. Everyone expects him to ask. I will truly miss this kind man.”
