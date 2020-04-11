A stay-at-home order went statewide last weekend after Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement, and local mayors said they welcomed the move.
“I applaud the governor for doing that,” Fuller said. “I appreciate her doing it. Mayor Anders and I have talked frequently in the last few days about if the state didn’t do it that there was a strong possibility that the city of Opelika and the city of Auburn would take that step.”
Ultimately the decision did not come down to the two mayors. The state is mandating that those who can stay at home — do. Essential employees still can be out and about and residents can leave their homes for food, prescriptions and other essential business.
“Now it’s going to be a matter of enforcement to stop that gathering of large groups,” Fuller said.
Fuller said that many businesses in Opelika are going above and beyond the governor’s order. The stay at home resolution specifies that businesses, like grocery stores, should not allow in over 50 percent of capacity.
The Opelika Walmart Super Center is allowing in less than 20 percent of capacity. Lowes in Opelika will be cutting back their capacity to about 10 percent of their normal amount, Fuller said.
“It will be up to these stores to have people outside to form a queue and a line and folks are going to need to be patient, because they may have to wait fifteen or twenty minutes before they can get into a store,” he said.
The mayor said he believes that limiting patrons in these stores will help lower the number of COVID cases in the state.
“They only way we can flatten this curve is to limit the number of people together and frankly, the problem we’ve been having the last several days are the number of people in these stores,” Fuller said.
Fuller encouraged residents to be patient and understand that this is to help stop the spread of the disease.
“I would ask [residents] just to think about it and let’s trust the health care professionals who have recommended this, who have urged action on it, that have pressed me and Mayor Anders to do this,” he said.
Fuller said he has no right to question the health professionals, just as he has no right to question a football call by Gus Malzahn or Nick Saban.
“We’ve got to trust our health care professionals and I do and I have a great deal of confidence in Laura Grill, the CEO at East Alabama Medical Center … the folks that are telling us that the way to flatten this curve is by social distancing,” he said.
“And the more of that we do and the more successful we are at doing it, the sooner this will cease to be a major problem.”
