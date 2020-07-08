As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the area, Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller encouraged residents to wear masks when out in public during the council meeting on Tuesday.
“I understand the frustration of not being with loved ones and family,” Fuller said. “But we have to do something about stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
While other cities have begun mandating the use of masks when residents are out in public or in large gatherings, Fuller stated that he and the council could do so, but would not like to have to go that far.
Ann Grady
Fuller also presented a resolution to honor the memory of Ann Grady, the first female city council member for the city of Opelika, who died June 14.
In addition to serving as Ward 5 representative for three terms, she also served on the boards for Keep Opelika Beautiful, the Department of Human Resources for Lee County and the city planning commission, among others.
Her husband, Dr. James D. Grady III, was present to hear the resolution in honor of his late wife.
Rezoning request
The council approved the rezoning request for almost 22 acres near 3001 Hi Pack Drive from a residential zone to a planned unit development.
The development has plans for 148 homes, 94 of which being single-family homes, 34 being townhomes and 20 bungalow-style homes.
