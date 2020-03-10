Freeze02

Downtown Opelika, anchored by the Lee County courthouse, is featured in a new issue of Southern Living magazine.

 Emily Enfinger/eenfinger@oanow.com

Opelika is one of the best small towns in the South, according to a popular lifestyle magazine.

Southern Living named Opelika to its “The South’s Best Small Towns 2020” list, which is a part of the magazine’s “South’s Best” rankings.

Opelika is described as a “spirited Southern town” and ranked 16 out of 20 by the magazine.

The article touts the town’s John Emerald Distilling Company, which made “the first legal Alabama whiskey since prohibition."

The magazine also notes Opelika’s two craft breweries, Red Clay Brewing Company and Resting Pulse Brewing Company, along with wine bar Ampersand Wine Bar and music venue Eighth & Rail.

Opelika is one of three Alabama towns named to list. Fairhope was ranked third and Florence was ranked 17. Williamsburg, Virginia, was named the best small southern town.

The full rankings of “The South’s Best Small Towns 2020” as listed by Southern Living are:

  1. Williamsburg, Virginia
  2. Beaufort, South Carolina
  3. Fairhope, Alabama
  4. Franklin, Tennessee
  5. Fredericksburg, Virginia
  6. Fredericksburg, Texas
  7. Beaufort, North Carolina
  8. Thomasville, Georgia
  9. Bluffton, South Carolina
  10. Aiken, South Carolina
  11. Mount Dora, Florida
  12. Paducah, Kentucky
  13. Eureka Springs, Arkansas
  14. Natchitoches, Louisiana
  15. Isle of Hope, Georgia
  16. Opelika, Alabama
  17. Florence, Alabama
  18. Manteo, North Carolina
  19. St. Mary’s, Georgia
  20. DeLand, Florida

