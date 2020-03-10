Opelika is one of the best small towns in the South, according to a popular lifestyle magazine.
Southern Living named Opelika to its “The South’s Best Small Towns 2020” list, which is a part of the magazine’s “South’s Best” rankings.
Opelika is described as a “spirited Southern town” and ranked 16 out of 20 by the magazine.
The article touts the town’s John Emerald Distilling Company, which made “the first legal Alabama whiskey since prohibition."
The magazine also notes Opelika’s two craft breweries, Red Clay Brewing Company and Resting Pulse Brewing Company, along with wine bar Ampersand Wine Bar and music venue Eighth & Rail.
Opelika is one of three Alabama towns named to list. Fairhope was ranked third and Florence was ranked 17. Williamsburg, Virginia, was named the best small southern town.
The full rankings of “The South’s Best Small Towns 2020” as listed by Southern Living are:
- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Beaufort, South Carolina
- Fairhope, Alabama
- Franklin, Tennessee
- Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fredericksburg, Texas
- Beaufort, North Carolina
- Thomasville, Georgia
- Bluffton, South Carolina
- Aiken, South Carolina
- Mount Dora, Florida
- Paducah, Kentucky
- Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Isle of Hope, Georgia
- Opelika, Alabama
- Florence, Alabama
- Manteo, North Carolina
- St. Mary’s, Georgia
- DeLand, Florida
