Ruth Blessing will become the city of Opelika's next human resources director in 2020, the city announced. 

Ruth Blessing, the city of Opelika’s senior accountant, was selected to become the city's new human resources director, the city announced.

Opelika's former human resources director, Lisa McLeod, is set to retire at the beginning of February 2020, drawing her 35-year long career with the city to a close.  

Blessing has worked in various capacities in areas of finance and consulting, in both public and private sectors.

While working as the city’s senior accountant, Blessing worked closely with Cindy Boyd, the city controller, on various finance-based projects including financial planning and preparing the yearly budget.

In her new role she will be in charge of employee policies and procedures, evaluations and reports.

“I appreciate... this opportunity. Opelika has wonderful employees and I am very excited about the opportunity to serve each of them through the Human Resources Department,” Blessing said in a release from the city. "Lisa McLeod has been a wonderful HR Director for many years and each of us will miss her greatly. It’s an honor to follow her in this role.”

