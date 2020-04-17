An Opelika nursing home is being hit hard by COVID-19 with residents dying amid the outbreak and more than 50 residents testing positive for the virus.
Arbor Springs Health & Rehab Center has 56 residents who tested positive for the virus, including 42 in the first round of testing, Annie Swanson, administrator of Arbor Springs, said Thursday.
Some of the residents who tested positive for the virus required hospitalization.
Nine residents of the home have died since the first case was confirmed in late March. The Alabama Department of Public Health determined two of the deaths were not the result of the virus, Swanson said.
ADPH has not made determinations with regard to the other deaths. Three residents who died were on hospice care before the virus outbreak, Swanson added.
“Despite our best efforts, the virus found its way into Arbor Springs,” Swanson said. “Since a resident and an employee tested positive in late March, we have followed all state and federal protocols to protect our other residents and staff, and we have taken every possible step to determine the extent of infections and to contain the virus.
“Still, east Alabama has been hit particularly hard in this outbreak, and we have experienced a significant impact as well.”
The home also had 23 of its 231 employees tested positive for the virus, Swanson said.
Arbor Springs has 21 active cases currently, which includes 15 residents who have never exhibited symptoms. All residents with the virus are being isolated and monitored closely for any change in their condition, Swanson said.
The home has been in constant contact with ADPH and the Lee County Health Department.
“We believe our efforts to combat the virus are showing results, and we will continue to do everything necessary to make sure we keep moving in the right direction,” Swanson said. “Our full attention is focused on the safety of our residents and our team, and we will continue to take every precaution to protect them.”
EAMC updateNearly 70 people are hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, the hospital said Thursday.
There are 57 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 12 patients hospitalized with suspected coronavirus.
Sixty patients have been discharged who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19. Additionally, 17 hospitalized patients who were previously suspected of COVID-19 have since tested negative.
The hospital has submitted 2,648 COVID-19 tests for testing, of which 2,121 were negative and 74 are pending results. About 16.5% of the tests submitted by EAMC have tested positive.
EAMC infectious disease specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado hopes that the peak of the coronavirus outbreak has already passed in east Alabama.
“We feel a little better this week, but as we continue to learn about COVID-19, we cannot forget that we still have other non-COVID situations we see on a daily basis that we have to be prepared for, including some seriously ill patients who need special, complex care,” he said.
“COVID-19 is not going anywhere, and as a community, we should keep our foot on the pedal in terms of social distancing. We still need to buy some time and can easily get overwhelmed if we make bad decisions.”
Patient releasedThe EAMC COVID-19 patient who was featured in a viral video became the 47th COVID-19 patient to be discharged Tuesday.
Tony Thornton, of Auburn, was moved from the intensive care unit to a regular bed April 7. Hospital staff celebrated his milestone with a pep rally.
The 48-year-old became EAMC’s 47th patient to be discharged home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Thornton was admitted to EAMC on March 20 and was put on a ventilator. He was removed from the ventilator April 5 and was wheeled out of the ICU on April 7.
Local casesChambers County reported Thursday that another resident died after contracting COVID-19, according to ADPH.
The death brings the total number of reported deaths in Chambers County to 11. ADPH has confirmed nine deaths in the county.
There were 4,404 confirmed cases, 137 reported deaths and 82 confirmed deaths in Alabama as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
The number of confirmed cases in east Alabama rose once again Thursday.
There were 234 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 294 in Lee County, 24 in Macon County, 35 in Russell County and 160 in Tallapoosa County as of 6 p.m. Thursday, according to ADPH.
ADOCSix Alabama Department of Corrections employees have tested positive for COVID-19, ADOC said Thursday.
The staff members have all self-reported positive tests for COVID-19. There are no inmates who have tested positive for the virus, ADOC said.
ADOC has tested 50 inmates to date for COVID-19.
Inmates who show signs or symptoms of the virus are evaluated by a physician, who will order a test for COVID-19 if appropriate CDC testing criteria are met, ADOC said.
ADOC has tested inmates for COVID-19 at the following facilities:
Bibb — 6
Bullock — 5 (1 test result pending)
Donaldson — 5 (1 test result pending)
Easterling — 1
Elmore — 2
Fountain — 3
Holman — 1
Kilby — 7
Limestone — 5 (2 test results pending)
North Alabama — 1
St. Clair — 3
Staton — 5 (1 test result pending)
Tutwiler — 1
Ventress — 5
