The city of Opelika may soon find itself embroiled in a legal battle over a proposal for a granite quarry on County Road 168, near US 431 north of the city.
Creekwood Resources, located in Florence, applied for both air and National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits from the state department of environmental management for the quarry. Even though the proposed site isn’t within city limits, Opelika residents would be ones to deal with the resulting negative impacts, city officials opposed to the plan said.
With a pollutant discharge permit, instead of being prohibited from discharging pollutants into local waters, there are limits placed on what is discharged and how often it’s done, and the company has to report this information back regularly.
Saugahatchee Lake , the primary source for the city’s drinking water, is located less than 2 miles away from the proposed quarry site. In a press statement about the company’s applications and possible quarry, Mayor Gary Fuller noted National Village, Marriott Resort & Spa and the Grand National Golf Course as areas that would be affected.
“I cannot think of one good thing that would come from a quarry as far as the city of Opelika is concerned,” Fuller told the Opelika-Auburn News on Monday. “This is worth fighting about. We cannot sit idly by and allow them to put something this bad in our community.
“We’ve got a lot of pluses and something like this quarry would set us back.”
Dan Hilyer, general manager of Opelika Utilities, said the quarry could cause a variety of impacts to the lake’s water shed. Substances from solid sediments to diesel or oil spills could get into the lake. A potential disruption to the ground water in the lake’s water shed could decrease the amount of water flowing into the lake.
Last summer it was discovered that algae blooms in the lake were the cause of the odd taste and odor city residents had been complaining about. Officials later said that despite the taste and smell, the water was still safe for drinking; having met all regulatory requirements.
Hilyer said that it’s unknown how additional pollutants could affect the algae blooms in the lake, but Opelika Utilities will continue to monitor the situation.
Mayor Fuller will be holding a public meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the council chamber at city hall. City, state and county officials will be present along with personnel from Opelika City Schools and the city utility board.
City residents are also welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.