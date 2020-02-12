Opelika parks and rec prepares Valentine's Day dances

Opelika’s Sportsplex and Covington Recreation Center are providing opportunities to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
The Mother-Son Blue Jean Ball will be from 6-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Covington Recreation Center. The sports-themed dance “for moms and sons of all ages” will include a craft station for younger children to decorate frames for their photos.
Director Pam Driver said the dance will focus on encouraging interaction between the moms and their sons.
Guests will receive a corsage and boutonniere, be able to participate in different games and even a dance competition.
The cost for tickets is $50 per couple, with the cost for each additional son remaining $10. It includes a seated dinner for all the moms and children, and tickets will not be sold at the door.
Also on Friday and Saturday from 6-8 p.m., the Sportsplex will host a Daddy-Daughter Dance for girls up to age 13 and their fathers. Dads will receive a boutonniere, and daughters will get a flower wristlet.
“We really try to go above and beyond to make this an easy and special date night for the dads and their girls,” said Laura Leigh Chesser, the city’s parks and recreation coordinator. “We want to take care of all the details so Dad can forget the logistics and focus on having fun.”
This year’s Daddy-Daughter theme is Rainbows and Unicorns.
There also will be special photo booths available. The professional photo packages will be available for an additional fee in cash, check, credit or debit payment.
Tickets for the Daddy-Daughter Dance are $50 per couple, $10 for each additional daughter and include a seated dinner catered by Veggies to Go.
Attendees must register beforehand because tickets will not be sold at the door. Registration for the Daddy-Daughter Dance can be done in person at the Sportsplex. Registration for the Blue Jean Ball can be done in person at the Covington Recreation Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.