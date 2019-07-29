Opelika police are investigating a fire that destroyed a neighborhood playground Monday afternoon.
The Opelika Fire Department received a call of a fire on North Antioch Circle in the Opelika Housing Authority at about 12:42 p.m. Monday, Opelika fire Chief Bryon Prather said.
The fire was extinguished within 3-5 minutes after first responders arrived on the scene, Prather said.
Opelika police are investigating the fire as criminal mischief, Lt. Ben Blackburn said.
There were no reported injuries due to the fire.
The playground’s floor was made of rubber pellets, causing a large, dark plume of smoke, officials said on scene.
No other information was made available Monday afternoon.