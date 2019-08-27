The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen purse incident at Walmart.

Police received a complaint Aug. 17 of a stolen purse at the Opelika store. Police recovered the purse; however, a cell phone and earbuds that were inside the purse were missing, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a black male between 5-feet 8-inches and 6-feet tall and weighs between 200 pounds and 230 pounds.

Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.

Tags


$3.95 a month: Get unlimited access to OANow.com so when news breaks, you know the facts.

Our award-winning team of journalists is at its best in covering news in East Alabama. For a limited time, get a digital subscription for just $3.95 a month.
Sign up now at oanow.com/subscribe

Recommended for you

Load comments