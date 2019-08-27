The Opelika Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen purse incident at Walmart.
Police received a complaint Aug. 17 of a stolen purse at the Opelika store. Police recovered the purse; however, a cell phone and earbuds that were inside the purse were missing, police said.
Police describe the suspect as a black male between 5-feet 8-inches and 6-feet tall and weighs between 200 pounds and 230 pounds.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Callers may remain anonymous.