Opelika Power Services announced Friday that it will extend the waiving of late fees, which began in April 6, until bills due before June 5. The waiving of nonpayment fees and disconnection, which began in February, will end June 15.
OPS will continue to bill on schedule each month and payment is due as normal, according to the statement, but it still encourages everyone to pay their bill monthly because the waiving of late fees, disconnection and non-payment fees ends June 6. Disconnection and late fees resume after June 15.
The OPS lobby will remain closed until further notice. The drive-thru window will be open each business day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payments can be made at the drive-thru window, by mail, online at www.opelikapower.com or by calling OPS at (334) 705-5170 - Option 2.
