Opelika Power Services (OPS) announced via press release Thursday that it will continue to bill on schedule each month and payment is due as normal.
If payment is not received by the delinquent date, a late fee will be added; however, OPS will not charge a non-payment fee nor will OPS disconnect power if not paid by the disconnect date, according to the release.
The waving of disconnection and non-payment fees runs only through April 14, 2020. Disconnection of services for non-payment would resume on April 15, 2020. This policy will be evaluated again by April 14, 2020 to determine if an additional grace period is needed, the release stated.
The OPS lobby is currently closed and will remain closed until further notice, but the drive-thru window is open each business day from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Payments can be made there, by mail, online at www.opelikapower.com or by calling OPS at (334) 705-5170 - Option 2.
If a customer needs to sign up for service or transfer service, they can call (334) 705-5170 - Option 3 to speak to a customer service representative. If a customer has business that requires an appointment, they can call (334) 705-5170 - Option 3 to schedule the appointment.
