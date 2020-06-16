Opelika Power Services (OPS) will open its lobby for appointments only beginning Monday.
Appointments can be made for the following type services: application for new services, transfer of services, discussion of payment arrangements, or other similar situations. Only one person will be allowed in the building per account. Exceptions may be requested when calling to schedule the appointment.
Call (334) 705-5170 and select option 3 to speak with a Customer Service Representative to schedule an appointment if necessary. Many items can be handled by phone and will not require an appointment.
All payments are to be made through the drive-thru window. The drive-thru window is open for payments between the hours of 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Customers can also pay online at www.opelikapower.com, by phone at (334) 705-5170 option 2, by mail or night drop box.
As a reminder, OPS resumed adding late fees and nonpayment fees to bills that were due by 4:30 p.m. on or after June 10.
