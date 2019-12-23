When Tiffany Gibson-Pitts had the idea to ask city residents to adopt a senior from the city senior center for the holiday, she was pleasantly surprised by the support that poured in.
Every senior made a gift list, which was then given to the family who “adopted” them.
All of the gifts were wrapped and placed under the tree for the seniors’ Christmas party Monday in the clubhouse of the Aston Way retirement community.
“I try to do something for them every year, I just felt like a Christmas party would be nice, where I could get the community involved,” Gibson-Pitts said, adding that some people volunteered to pick up additional gifts.
Volunteers prepared a Christmas spread for the seniors’ lunch, complete with turkey, with the assistance of Gibson-Pitts, District 83 Representative Jeremy Gray and their families.
“I just wanted them to know that they are valued and appreciated and this is just our way of showing how much they mean to us,” Pitts said.
Volunteers helped fix plates for seniors who were unable to stand in line themselves. Santa Claus was there, too, to make sure that all the seniors had a Merry Christmas.
One part of the plan the city created to rejuvenate the Carter and Jeter neighborhoods was to connect with older citizens in the area and have them share their stories. Creating this “trail” of influential people in the area, Pitts said, is something that the city working on.
Opelika Housing Authority executive director Matthew McClammey said a few words about the importance that senior citizens play in the city of Opelika, saying young people listening and connecting with the older generation strengthens the community.
“Things are so digital and social, there are just so many distractions. Kids miss it, they miss the importance of history.” McClammey said. “What these folks had to experience, the importance of why they are here; they’re missing a lot of character-building activities by just interacting with seniors.”
