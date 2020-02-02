Work on a new roundabout just south of Tiger Town is nearly done, says Opelika City Engineer Scott Parker.
Construction at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Society Hill Road for the city’s third roundabout began in late November. The intent is to create more efficient traffic flow through the intersection and prevent backups.
Final phases of the project include completing the center, putting up the appropriate traffic signage and paving the roundabout’s innermost path.
“Weather permitting, we’re looking to have everything completed by the end of next week or the week after,” Parker said.
Some residents have complained via Facebook about the lack of traffic signals at the roundabout, but Parker countered that the signs in place are sufficient for traffic direction.
A semi tractor-tractor jackknifed into a ditch this week on Society Hill Road in the driver’s botched attempt to avoid roundabout construction delays.
There were no injuries, but traffic was blocked on the road, a block east of the intersection, for over an hour.
Drivers are not supposed to maintain the same speed they’ve been driving at as they approach the roundabout, Parker said.
Signage instructs drivers to slow to 25 miles per hour and wait until the traffic moving through the roundabout has exited.
Those driving through the roundabout must yield or proceed at their own discretion. However, there will be flaggers in place to direct traffic until construction on the Gateway Drive/Society Hill roundabout finishes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.