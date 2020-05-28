Applications are now available for the city of Opelika’s 20 Under 40 2020-2021 class.
The city’s chamber of commerce offers the program to help young professionals develop the knowledge and skills necessary to become leaders in the community.
“They get to hear key speakers from nonprofits in the area, city offices, like planning and Opelika Utilities, Opelika Power, parks and rec,” said Mackenzie Kayler, who manages the program.
The class will also meet with city police and firefighters. Previous civic figures to have completed the program include city library director Rosanna McGinnis and state representative Jeremy Gray.
“We value our young professionals in the area and we want to develop them into leaders that live, work and play in Opelika,” Kayler said.
Participants are selected through an application and interview process. The application is available through the chamber of commerce’s website. A PDF version of the application is available under the Programs tab on the site’s menu bar and selecting 20 Under 40.
Candidates must live within the city limits, demonstrate a love for the city and “be a forward-thinking person.”
Applications are due to the chamber of commerce by June 1, accompanied by two reference letters and a $300 check to cover their membership dues. The application does note that individuals up to the age of 43 will also be considered.
Kayler said the new year’s participants will be introduced at the chamber’s annual meeting, which will be announced at a later date. The class will regularly meet on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, beginning in August, from 4-6:30 p.m.
This year’s 20 Under 40 class had to cancel three meetings due to the COVID-19 outbreak; however, Kayler said the program’s graduation ceremony is on for June 23.
“Luckily, we didn’t miss too much to where they missed out on anything,” she said.
