Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LEE...WESTERN RANDOLPH...EASTERN TALLAPOOSA...CHAMBERS AND SOUTHEASTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 900 AM CDT... AT 800 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF GOLDVILLE TO 6 MILES EAST OF NEW SITE TO NEAR CAMP HILL TO LIBERTY CITY. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OPELIKA, ROANOKE, TALLASSEE, DADEVILLE, CAMP HILL, WEDOWEE, STROUD, LAKE WEDOWEE, LAFAYETTE, LA FAYETTE, NEW SITE, WADLEY, WAVERLY, CUSSETA, GOLDVILLE, STURKIE, TRAMMEL CROSSROADS, BUFFALO, LIBERTY CITY AND TALLAPOOSA CITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&