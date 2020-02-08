Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said that there’s no such thing as too much progress during his annual address Friday, and he promised to keep up the fight against a granite quarry proposed for just north of the city.
Local businesses and organizations were present for the address and luncheon hosted by the city of Opelika Chamber of Commerce at the Bottling Plant Event Center.
Fuller, who is running for a fifth mayoral term, cited aims for a new city library, firehouse and school to accommodate the city’s growing population.
As for the present, his sights are set on defeating the quarry proposed just north of town.
“We need to oppose this,” he said. “We need to call for a public hearing here in Opelika, and then we’re looking at the options we may have.”
The mayor touted the ample public response in opposition to the quarry proposal
“I think it’s a credit to our people,” he said. “I think it’s the people that live in Opelika. I think we’ve got great elected folks, great business leaders, but we have outstanding citizens.”
Fuller said the city brought in over 400 jobs in 2019, gained $127.6 million in capital investments and brought in $33.2 million in sales tax revenue. Retail and commercial development throughout the city continues to thrive, along with a surge in residential development.
Last year, 278 new single-family homes were built, with another 380 empty lots ready for construction.
Fuller also commended the Opelika City Schools board of education for their work in ensuring that students leave school prepared for the future. Partnering with Southern Union State Community College for the Ready to Work program helped to streamline career readiness, he said.
The city continued work on various technological initiatives, including providing free WiFi service in all public city buildings, and Fuller hopes to extend the service to city parks as well.
Going forward in 2020, Fuller said it will continue to be a priority along with plans to continue to make the city more accessible. This year, he said, would begin the rollout of new digital services for residents to be able to access services and city information online for their convenience.
Fuller recognized a few city officials who would be leaving their duties in the upcoming year, including council members Patsy Jones and Dozier Smith T, who will not be seeking reelection.
