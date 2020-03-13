This year’s 20 Under 40 class with the Opelika Chamber of Commerce is helping one of its own with a local mentoring program.
Class member Gregory Johnson began L.E.A.P.S (Leadership, Education, Achievement, Partnership and Service) Mentoring in 2014 because, working in law enforcement, he saw a lot of young men getting in trouble.
“I started this organization as a way to build positive interactions with young men in the hopes of helping them become better citizens,” Johnson said.
Each year, the Chamber of Commerce accepts 20 “young professionals” who are city residents, and under age 40, into the program. Participants look into the city’s history, educational opportunities, health and public safety, planning and more.
The goal is to help the participants develop their skills so that they can become leaders in the community.
20 under 40 class members are helping Johnson’s mentorship program as a public-service project. His program strives to steer young men away from getting involved in crime, performing poorly in school and making bad decisions by providing mentorship and positive influences.
One way L.E.A.P.S. helps to do this is with events like a mother-son date night, where they learn how to be gentlemen and respect women.
This year’s Mother-Son Date Night, dubbed the Big Top Ball, will be from 7-9 p.m. March 27 at Greater Peace Baptist Church. There will be music provided by DJ Ozz, dancing, food, games, prizes and a photo booth.
Tickets for the event can be purchased through a portal link on the L.E.A.P.S. Mentorship Facebook page. A standard mother-son ticket is $20, with tickets for additional children set at $5.
