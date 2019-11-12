Dozens of veterans, many of them wearing military caps with insignias or battle pins attached, proudly stood and received rounds of applause as thanks for their military service during a special Veterans Day ceremony in their honor Monday morning at the Opelika city government building.
Mayor Gary Fuller began the service with remarks to the veterans, family members and other guests in attendance, and with introductions of the two keynote speakers and their long lists of distinguished service.
Marine Col. Chris Richie explained many of the attributes that describe the heroic culture of veterans who have served their country.
Richie is an Auburn University graduate who serves as the highest ranking Marine in Alabama while assigned to Air University, located in Montgomery,
“Thousands of Americans are serving in harm’s way so we can be here today,” Richie said, describing the who, how and why our veterans are who they are.
“Every single one of them are heroes,” he said, referring to their willingness to serve. “If you want freedom and all that comes with it, then you better be willing to fight,” he said of their courage.
Veterans feel honored in their service because of the country they serve, Richie said. “Veterans are the ones who are thankful … for living in such a wonderful country worthy of their sacrifice.”
Army Col. Rick Pelham is a former longtime resident of Opelika and also an Auburn University graduate.
He, as did others at the podium Monday, began by acknowledging Opelika’s Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins, who sat nearby on the front row.
Reading from Adkins’ war record, he reviewed the acts of bravery displayed by Adkins during the Vietnam War and pointed out that Adkins was wounded in 18 places but continued to fight.
“We need more like you,” he said, looking at Adkins in admiration.
Pelham recalled his military service from its beginning, quoting his mother: “She said I left home a boy, and came back a man.”
He, too, gave attribution to the nation itself for the motivation veterans needed to serve.
“I serve because this is a country worth fighting for,” he said.
Pelham recalled another veteran being asked, “How can we best honor you?”
The veteran answered, he said, by saying: “Just be an American worth fighting for.”
