The Opelika City Schools board of education Tuesday approved a five-year capital improvement plan for miscellaneous projects for various schools in the system.
The plan, presented by the system’s assistant superintendent of administration, Kenneth Burton, must be submitted to the state department of education every year. Proposed projects range from replacing the roof at Morris Avenue Intermediate School, purchasing a new fire alarm system for Southview Primary and the construction of additional classrooms at West Forest Intermediate School.
Assistant superintendent of curriculum Jeanie Miller gave the system’s annual report for the 2018-19 school year.
The report detailed current trends in student enrollment, professional development opportunities teachers took part in over the year and acknowledged the achievements of the individual school’s students.
In other action the board reviewed the system’s financial statements for the month of July; the employment, resignations, transfer and retirement of 11 Opelika City Schools personnel were acknowledged; a request for the Opelika High School boys track team to be able to attend an out-of-state track meet in Tallahassee, Florida, was approved.