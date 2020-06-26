Opelika City Schools Board of Education held an election during its Tuesday evening meeting for a new chairman and vice chairman.
Former Chairman Patsy Boyd Parker opted to step down from the position due to scheduling conflicts and personal obligations.
Vice Chairman Kevin Royal was nominated and then elected as chairman, with board member Antoine Harvis being nominated and elected as vice chairman.
The school system continues to interview and hire new personnel, Superintendent Mark Neighbors said, doing so “by their usual standard.”
Due to the pandemic, all communication with applicants, including interviews, has been online.
It was decided that the system would bring in an assistant technology instructor to assist within the schools.
While the current technology coordinator, Stacey Royster, was commended for efforts in helping teachers transfer curriculum online and getting computers to students when schools shut down in March, there was an overwhelming number of tasks for one person to handle.
Last week, the school board announced that parents are now able to register their students online for the upcoming school year.
The online registration process is user-friendly and replaces the numerous forms that students typically bring home the first week, school officials said.
Neighbors noted that most parents don’t think about registering for school until July, but being proactive now will help the system as it begins the school year.
The new school year is still set to begin Aug. 4, but the school system is waiting for additional word from the state department of education.
Regardless, school officials have begun to prepare for a possible second wave of home schooling.
Talking with the principals of each school, they’ve weighed the tactics that did and didn’t work in March so changes could be made to make instruction easier.
