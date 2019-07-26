The Opelika City Schools Board of Education approved a pay raise for substitute teachers in the system on Thursday. Substitutes will be paid $70 per day, a $10 increase from the school system's previous rate.
Opelika City Schools assistant superintendent Kenneth Burton explained the increase, which was approved unanimously, came after discussions with other school systems in Lee County.
"After surveying our surrounding school systems, we found we were the lowest in the county," Burton said. "I asked (superintendent Mark Neighbors) to consider raising it from $60 to $70. That would put us in line with everybody else around us."
Neighbors said the increase cost the school system about $70,000 more annually. Chief financial officer Chris Harrison added the school system usually spends about $450,000 per year on substitutes.
The substitutes receiving the pay increase do not include long-term substitutes who step in for cases such as maternity leave. Neighbors explained the school system tries to find people who are certified in those cases, and they are paid $150 per day.
Neighbors said the state of Alabama sends some money for substitutes, but for the most part the local school system is responsible for covering the costs.
"We support substitute pay. The state does not," Neighbors said. "There's some money we get, but it's not near enough to cover what it costs."
Special education update
Opelika City Schools special education coordinator Cynthia Booth made a presentation regarding the use of restraint and seclusion in the school system as well as the local education agency special education performance profile for the 2018-19 school year.
Booth said there were no instances in the last school year in which a student was placed in seclusion, and there were 23 instances where restraint was used. There were six occurrences at Southview Primary School, 12 at Jeter Primary, three at Opelika Middle and two at Opelika High.
Booth also discussed the performance profile, which analyzed how special education students in the school system performed in 28 categories. Opelika City Schools met the target in all but five of those categories, with reading and math assessments being among those they did not meet the target.
Opelika had 13.28 percent of special education students meet the reading requirement with a goal of 44.20 percent; 17.58 percent of special education students met the math requirement with a goal of 44.90 percent.
The state of Alabama also failed to meet those goals, with the state having only 15.33 percent in reading and 17.23 percent in math.
"It's not good," Booth said. "Our special education children – students with special needs – are struggling in reading in math as expected probably across the board. If they could do what the students in general education could do, they probably would not be in (special education).
"They're judged the same way (as general education students) with some accommodations."
Other action
Additionally, the school board:
>> Renewed membership for School Superintendents of Alabama at a cost of $10,067.
>> Approved the revised 2019-20 student code of conduct for Opelika City Schools and the revised anti-harassment/bullying policy.
>> Discussed the financial statements from June 2019. Per Harrison, the school system is "right in line with where we are in the year" as far as budget estimations.
>> Discussed the school system's summer feeding program. Per Burton, the school system has served about 5,000 meals. Burton said Jeter and Carter served fewer meals than last year, while Opelika High maintained about the same number.
The school board's next meeting will be on Tuesday, Aug. 27.