Masks will be mandatory at all Opelika City Schools facilities when students, staff and faculty return to school in August.
Superintendent Mark Neighbors issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:
"In assessing the current circumstances regarding COVID-19 in Lee County and in planning for the upcoming school year, we have been monitoring and reviewing data from our local medical professionals to determine best practices to start school in August. In addition to providing a safe and clean environment for our students, our priority is to have face to face instruction as long as possible in order to best serve our students. Therefore, we believe that all persons should wear face coverings while on campus.
"Beginning with back-to school-activities involving students and teachers, the Opelika City Schools will require all persons on campus to wear appropriate face coverings when social distancing is not feasible. OCS will provide students reusable face coverings at the beginning of the school year - as long as the supply chain is not disrupted and we are able to purchase them. We will have additional disposable masks for emergencies.
"We ask that parents discuss with their children the importance of our mission of maximizing safety in order to maximize academics for them. We will be patient in working with our students in following these guidelines and we understand that this will be difficult to implement with the youngest of our children. We are all in this together and promise that we will continue to do our best for your children and our community of Opelika."
The move follows increased calls in recent days by Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and other officials for people to wear masks in public spaces. The state of Alabama, like much of the South, has seen a spike in reported COVID-19 infections in the last few weeks.
East Alabama Medical Center officials warned earlier this week that, while hospitalization numbers locally are down from spring highs, Lee County could expect a rise in the number of infections overall if the general populace doesn't follow guidance on mask wearing and social distancing.
