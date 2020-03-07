The city of Opelika’s planning department is asking for residents’ input for a new community development plan.
The input is needed to help city officials decide how to spend over $1.25 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding.
City planners are looking for suggestions on improvements that can be made in things from housing to community development needs.
“Community engagement is critical to the process, as it allows residents and partners to play a meaningful role in establishing priorities and creating solutions to pressing needs in their communities,” city officials stated in a news release announcing the public survey.
Residents are encouraged to complete a survey at https://bit.ly/2I6Vnk1. The survey is also available in Spanish.
Public meetings will also be scheduled to allow residents to make their voices heard.
