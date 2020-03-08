The Opelika Sportsplex has started a new fitness initiative with a competitive edge to help its senior members get fit.
Patterned after NBC’s fitness competition “The Biggest Loser,” the Sportsplex’s Choose to Lose will feature two teams of six working together to help each other make healthy lifestyle choices.
“I work with senior adults a lot and I just want to inspire them to challenge themselves, maybe try some new things they haven’t tried,” said Valeri White, the adult activity coordinator at the Sportsplex. “And also have a group that kind of cheers them on.”
The Blue and Red will work out as a group and meet with the facility’s dietitian to see what changes they can make in their diets over the course of the six-week competition. White said Choose to Lose won’t be quite as intense as “The Biggest Loser.”
“They’re not going to be under extreme circumstances,” she added. “It’s going to be normal stuff with support from our staff.”
Beginning next week, each team will work out together on Mondays and do a group fitness class one other day of the week. The teams will check in with the dietitian every two or three weeks, and, at the end of the six weeks, there will be a celebration and a final weigh-in where all team members will be able to see how much they improved.
Emma Core is a member of the blue team and has been a member of the Sportsplex since the facility first opened its doors.
“I know that I wasn’t at the right weight and I know that I needed to lose weight,” she said, explaining why she decided to join the program. “So this will be a good jump-start for me so I can continue to keep it up to have good health.”
After completing the challenge, Core hopes to be able to be more active with her teenage grandchildren, since they enjoy it when she’s able to do things with them. By going through it on a team, she believes the challenge will be easier.
“We can empower each other; we can encourage each other,” She said. “Teamwork is better than doing it by yourself.”
This is the first time that the Sportsplex has done the challenge, but White says there are other members at the facility who are interested in participating, should there be another round.
The challenge will end and the winners will be announced April 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.