The city of Opelika is taking precautionary measures by listening to local, state and federal public health officials and evaluating city-hosted activities and events in two-week increments during the public COVID-19 emergency.
To allow time for social distancing and to prevent the spread of illness in the community, all Opelika Parks and Recreation games, classes, activities and programs are canceled until re-evaluation March 27. This includes all practices, games, group fitness classes and swim lessons.
The Opelika SportsPlex will remain open, but the SportsPlex basketball gym and pool, Denson Drive Recreation Center and Covington Recreation Center will be closed until the March 27 re-evaluation. The Covington preschool will remain open until further notice.
As of Friday, Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will maintain regular hours and is open for materials checkout and computer use. The library also is cancelling all events and activities, including scheduled off-site programming, for the next two weeks. Check www.cooperlibrary.com for more information.
All other city buildings remain open until further notice.
For updates regarding city-hosted activities and news, sign up for city notifications www.opelika-al.gov/list.aspx.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.