Opelika’s Sportsplex is beefing up its aquatic programs for young and old in response to local demand, according to spokeswoman Laura Leigh Chesser.
“Our regular aqua aerobics classes are offered Monday — Friday at 9 a.m. and usually see 20 — 30 participants each day,” said Chesser, public relations coordinator for Opelika Parks and Recreation.
The Sportsplex has started a new, weekly, advanced-level aqua aerobics class, and Chesser said the Sportsplex hopes to “expand” it as they announce other new programs.
A new, elite-level swim class starts Monday for swimmers 18 years old and up. The class will meet four days a week and is free for Sportsplex members; nonmembers will have to pay $60 a month.
“In the past year there has been a dramatic shift in swim culture, awareness and fitness in the community,” Sportsplex swim coach Tyler McGill said. “My focus has been to communicate the benefits of swimming and the lifelong values it provides. We look forward to many more years for positive results, life impact and sustainable growth for swimming in Opelika.”
Other aquatic programs to be introduced over the next year include aqua Zumba, aqua step and aqua tabata.
Chesser said that spring is the Sportsplex’s busiest time for sports, with more kids involved in their programs.
Since the Sportsplex is a separate entity from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, a child’s family doesn’t need to have a membership for that child to be able to participate in the city’s sports programs.
Soccer for players ages 3 and up to the sixth grade will be offered this spring, along with softball and track for ages 6-12.
Spring baseball, also for ages 6-12, is managed by a parent organization, and the city’s T-ball teams for ages 4-6 are offered in the summer.
Melissa Martin, athletics coordinator for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said youth-league sports have grown in popularity.
Martin said recreation leagues do a lot for the kids participating. “They learn basic coordination skills, they learn communication skills under adverse situations, they have to work as a team,” she said, noting that although it’s good to be competitive, young athletes “need to learn how to fail so they can learn how hard work can make them better.”
For more information, visit www.opelika-al.gov/ 341/Parks-Recreation.
