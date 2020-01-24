The Opelika City Council voted Tuesday to hire a Birmingham firm to develop a master plan of pedestrian and cycling paths throughout the city.
The paths will be designated for pedestrians, cyclists or both. City Planning Director Matt Mosley said the result will create a network that will add to the city’s current infrastructure to create “a network that can get people where they want to go.”
Sain Associates will be paid $150,000 by the city, which will recoup 80 percent of that cost through a state transportation grant.
City Engineer Scott Parker explained that by taking a map of the city, the firm will be able to identify potential paths, while also taking into account other infrastructure plans the city may have in mind for those areas.
This project is separate from the Creekline Trails multipurpose path plan, Parker said.
“We have other transportation needs in different parts of the city that aren’t addressed by the Creekline Plan,” he said. “Pedestrians, and safe routes to school and other issues — that aren’t identified there — but in other parts of the city that we really need to identify.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.