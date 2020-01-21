The city of Opelika has a new clerk/treasurer lined up after the city council voted Tuesday to hire Russell Jones to succeed Bob Shuman.
Shuman, announced his plans to retire last month after over 30 years of service.
Jones will assume the role of deputy city clerk “in order to give him a broader understanding” of the duties of the clerk/treasurer role. He will officially take on the role of clerk/treasurer upon Shuman’s retirement in March.
The council also approved a request from the Auburn Flyers Cycling Club to hold its annual Road Race Weekend event in downtown Opelika on Feb. 16.
Race organizer Elizabeth Keefer, asked that the city block off First Avenue from 10th Street to North Seventh Street, North Railroad Avenue from 10th Street to North Seventh Street, 10th Street from First Avenue to North Railroad Avenue and North Seventh Street from First Avenue to North Railroad Avenue from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“Both collegiate and amateur racers travel from all across the Southeast to compete in this weekend-long event,” Keefer said.
A rezoning request for 1203 Crawford Road was denied after finding that the desired reclassification conflicted with the current classification of the area around it, “spot zoning,” which is illegal.
The council also approved two contracts. The first was for a bicycle/pedestrian master plan for the city.
Sain Associates, a Birmingham engineering firm, will do the work, which will be paid for with $150,000 in metro planning funds.
The council approved a $36,365 bid from CDG Engineers to fix the sunken in area of Rocky Brook Road and Dam.
A sinkhole opened on the road north of downtown Opelika after heavy rains this month.
