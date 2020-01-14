The city of Opelika will close Geneva Street Wednesday to ahead of planned road work.
“Along with the replacement of the water line and relocation of utility poles, the city will completely replace the roadway, curb and gutter and sidewalk along this roadway,” City Engineer Scott Parker said. “There will be no widening of roadways or work beyond the existing sidewalks.”
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if at all possible; however, neighbors will still have access to reach homes and businesses.
Vaughn Avenue, McCoy Street and Clanton Street are also slated for road work over the next nine months, with further closures and/or traffic restrictions possible.
