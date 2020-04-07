Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is limiting the number of customers at area retail and grocery stores as the number of confirmed cases and hospitalizations rise in the area.
Fuller signed an executive order Monday, which limits the number of customers at retail and grocery stores within the Opelika city limits.
Stores will be allowed to have no more than 20 percent of the stated fire capacity in the store at a time. Staff at the stores will be required to count the number of customers entering and exiting the store, the order said.
Stores must also clearly mark 6-foot spacing lines and other high-traffic areas. Stores may consider ways to encourage spacing if there are lines outside, according to the order.
“We started monitoring and noticed that some stores were not taking action on their own,” Fuller said. “Therefore, we determined that it was necessary to put some guidelines in place. Our primary objective is to keep our citizens safe, as well as the employees working in our retail and grocery stores.
“We have incredible merchants in Opelika and expect that they will fully cooperate with these requirements.”
The order also says stores should consider limiting their capacity to 10 percent of the fire capacity at any time during exclusive shopping hours for high-risk community members.
The order goes into effect 7 a.m. Wednesday and will stay in effect until Fuller rescinds it.
Violations of the order are punishable as a misdemeanor, the city said.
Local updateAlabama surpassed 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday night, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There are 2,006 confirmed cases, 53 reported deaths and 32 confirmed deaths in the state as of 6:20 p.m. Monday.
Cases in east Alabama counties also rose Monday. There are 96 confirmed cases in Chambers County, 118 in Lee County, five in Macon County, 10 in Russell County and 31 in Tallapoosa County as of 6:20 p.m. Monday, according to health officials.
Chambers County reported that a seventh county resident has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according the health department.
The department confirmed that five of those deaths were due to the virus.
EAMC updateThere are 56 patients hospitalized at East Alabama Medical Center that either have COVID-19 or are suspected of having the virus, the hospital said Monday.
There are 34 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 22 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID-19, EAMC said.
Twenty-six patients who were previously hospitalized with COVID-19 have been discharged.
There are 17 patients hospitalized who were previously suspected of having the virus but have since tested negative.
EAMC has submitted 1,753 tests for COVID-19 testing, of those tests 1,313 were negative and 168 are pending results, the hospital said.
About 14.1 percent of the tests submitted by EAMC have tested positive.
Social distancingAlthough relived by Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order, EAMC feels not much has changed in the community since the order went into effect on Saturday.
“Children are still playing together, people are still congregating in public places, and stores are packed with people,” EAMC said in a statement.
Social distancing needs to be at 100 percent to flatten the curve and save lives in the community, EAMC said.
The hospital is asking community members to adhere to certain guidelines to help achieve 100 percent social distancing.
EAMC asks the community to shelter at home, which means to stay at home with immediate family members only or those who normally live with them. Members should only leave their homes for essential activities such as food, medical care or work.
Shelter-at-home does not mean to have friends, neighbors or family members over to their home or going to their house, officials said.
The community should only be going to the grocery store if they have to and should consider getting groceries delivered if possible. EAMC has put together a list of tips on how to stay safe while grocery shopping on its website, https://www.eamc.org/news-and-media/covid-19-grocery-store-tips
If the community orders food from a local business, community members should order from a restaurant that has a drive-thru or curbside pick-up, EAMC said.
EAMC also suggests NOT doing the following things:
Going to parks, playgrounds, nature preserves or public places (i.e., having a picnic on Samford Lawn)
Going to the lake if you don’t normally live there
Taking your dog on a walk where you don’t live, or to a dog park
Playing golf, tennis or other sports that do not take place at your home
Going to your neighborhood pool or a pool at a friend’s house
Going on a walk with a friend or anyone who you do not live with
Allowing your children to play with friends or anyone other than your own children, even if they stay outside and maintain a 6-foot distance
Visiting aunts, uncles, grandparents, etc.
Attending or hosting bible studies or small group gathering
Volunteering in groups
Attending or hosting birthday celebrations, even if everyone in attendance is 6-feet apart
EAMC also reminds the community to not attend traditional church gatherings. The hospital suggests staying home and listening or watching church services virtually.
“We have solid proof right here in our community that people gathering at churches as well as funerals is a very serious matter and sadly, has caused many hospitalizations and even deaths,” EAMC said. “The risk for both is just too great.”
