Three big public hearings are slated for the city of Opelika’s planning commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.
On the agenda are the following:
Two lots constructed as part of Phase 2 of the Anderson Lakes Subdivision along Anderson Road. Consideration for a subdivision plat containing two property lots at the corner of Lee Roads 266 and 267 to be granted to Harris Gray LLC will also be given as well as two lots on Old Columbus Road to James Miller. The hearing will serve as both the preliminary and final hearings on the properties.
An amendment to the 2030 Comprehensive Plan and rezoning. The Future Land Use Map suggests the northeastern corner of Waverly Parkway and Veterans Parkway be changed from a low-density residential to a medium-density residential area. There is also an official rezoning request to reclassify the area as a planned unit development.
The final hearing will amend the city’s subdivision regulations, specifically as they relate to plat reviews and their approval.
In addition, the developer of Camelot Condominiums on Lafayette Parkway and Freeman Avenue has requested that his conditional use approval be extended to December.
