The city of Opelika will host a several events Monday to honor local military veterans.
The Veteran’s Day celebration will begin that morning at Niffers at the Tracks with a breakfast for veterans and their families served from 8-9:45 a.m. Veterans will eat free of charge.
At 10 a.m., Army Colonel Richard Pelham and USMC Colonel Chris Richie will speak at city hall about “Veterans: Why We Serve
— Past, Present and Future.” Pelham teaches at the Department of Leadership and Warfighting at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.
Richie is the Marine Corps Advisor to Air University.
The Opelika High School choir will perform during the program, which will move into the city council chambers in case of rain.
The Museum of East Alabama will host a special reception afterward to honor the city’s veterans.
All city offices will be closed for the day, including the library.
But, the SportsPlex will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With Veterans Day falling on a Monday, garbage and recycling schedules will be delayed by a day.
