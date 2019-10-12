Opelika Utilities will begin alerting city residents of road closures through its online Twitter account, @OpelikaWater.
With the assistance of geographic information system (GIS) software, the organization will be able to notify residents of the purpose behind a closure, display possible detours along with a map of the area involved, along with the date the road will be reopened.
Alan Lee, the capital projects manager for Opelika Utilities, will oversee the notification system. After locating roads that will be affected by the closure and drawing out the detour routes to go along with them, he sends out the notification.
“Not only with Twitter, but we’re using [GSI software] that automatically sends emails out to city officials, the fire department, police officers, the hospital and officials within city hall,” Lee explained. “It sends them a link to a map.
"As soon as we initiate a road closure it tweets the closure out to all of our followers.”
Opelika Utilities is preparing to start utilizing a water outage notification system in the same format within the next few weeks.
City residents are also able to keep up with road closure updates through the Opelika-Auburn News, the city, other media outlets and the Opelika Utilities website, www.owwb.com, in addition to receiving the Twitter notifications.
Opelika Utilities recommends that its customers follow the Twitter account in order to get notified of the updates as they happen.
