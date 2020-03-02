Opelika’s city council wants to annex the land on which CreekWood Resources is hoping to operate a granite quarry.
City Attorney Guy Gunter has prepared legislation for the council to take up Tuesday night that would ask Alabama’s legislature to let the city do just that.
Since Lee County doesn’t have zoning regulations, there’s no local control over how the land north of the city can be used. The council intends to ask for state permission to add the property to its city limits.
Gunter told the O-A News Monday that the main purpose of the bill is to protect the watershed of Saughatchee Lake. The threat of pollutants from the quarry getting into the lake’s watershed has been at the forefront of the city’s opposition to the quarry.
In addition to being Opelika’s main source of water, the lake also supplies water to rural areas of Lee County and is a secondary water source for the city of Auburn.
“It’s a critical resource and we want to make sure the watershed is properly maintained,” Gunter said.
Gunter said the bill would be ready after the legislature’s spring break later this month. State Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) said the bill would be solely subject to the approval of the Lee County legislative delegation – the county’s representatives in the state Senate and House – and not the full legislature because it doesn’t involve revenues or changes to state law.
City officials, organizations and residents have been adamant and vocal in their opposition of the quarry, with Mayor Gary Fuller encouraging all concerned persons to write letters to the state department of environmental management to request a public hearing.
The community’s letter-writing efforts were successful in that a public hearing has been set for March 31 at the city’s performing arts center, beginning at 6 p.m.
Additionally, a general contracting firm based out of Pine Mountain, Georgia may be awarded an almost $500,000 contract with the city of Opelika for the building of a new fire training facility.
Of the eight vendors that the bid for the project was sent to, five were received; with Carlisle Services’ as the lowest bidder meeting specifications, of the five that responded, with a cost of $496,040.35.
The Opelika City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the new Municipal Court building, 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. Agenda and board materials can be downloaded at http://opelikacityal.iqm2.com/Citizens/Default.aspx.
