Around the world, doctors and nurses have become the heroes of the pandemic.
In New York, residents sheltering in place lean out of their windows to cheer and applaud the efforts of their doctors and nurses — as well as other essential workers — at 7 p.m. each evening.
In Europe, cities like Barcelona and Rome are following suit, singing their praises for the men and women working on the frontline.
The universal gratitude for healthcare providers also can be seen at East Alabama Medical Center. Community members gather at the hospital’s parking deck to “Park & Pray” for the hospital’s workers and patients twice a day during shift changes.
“They just have a dedication to their profession to where they would put their life on the line no matter what,” George Allen said. Allen is the spokesman for the Darden Foundation and Darden board president, both created to continue the legacy of Opelika’s first African-American physician.
“We just feel like the ones who knew him and the ones who went to the high school named after him,” Allen said. “That we need to keep his memory alive and that it should be perpetuated.
When Dr. John Wesley Darden moved to Opelika in 1903, he was the only doctor for miles who would see black patients. His wife Maude developed a trusting rapport with the community, teaching Sunday school, giving piano lessons and even holding etiquette classes in their home for young ladies.
While Darden initially had a seperate location for his practice, in 1944 he began seeing patients in his home and would continue to do so until his death in 1949.
The home, located on Auburn Street, still stands and today serves as the location for the J.W. Darden Wellness Center.
With the assistance of the Darden Foundation, EAMC’s parish nurse program and Auburn University’s School of Nursing, the center sees patients on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon free of charge.
“He couldn’t necessarily send his patients to the hospital because of segregation,” Allen said of Darden’s decision to move his practice. “So he saw them in his home.”
While other healthcare offices are closed but have telemedicine services available, the center will stay closed through the duration of the pandemic. However, the spirit of Darden’s work carries on in the determination and dedication of the health professionals treating patients each day.
“They have direct contact with their community,” Allen said, calling them role models. ”Whether they’re patients, friends, church members or neighbors.”
