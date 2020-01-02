Tiffany Gibson-Pitts

Opelika city councilwoman Tiffany Gibson-Pitts was elected to the Women in Municipal Government executive board for the National League of Cities. She is the first municipal government official from the city to be elected to an executive board for the organization.

Tiffany Gibson-Pitts

Opelika City Council member Tiffany Gibson-Pitts has been elected to the National League of Cities Women in Municipal Government executive board.

Gibson-Pitts is the first Opelika council member to serve on a board with the league, as well as the only Alabamian currently serving.

“I joined the Women in Municipal Government constituency group in 2016. It was my desire to connect with more women after being elected in this male dominated field,” she said. “I feel that my experience of being an educator, as well as creating the Ward 2 Academy and starting an all-girl, nonprofit organization, Girls’ STEPS, Inc., is what set me apart from others who were interested in serving on the board.”

As a new member, Gibson-Pitts will meet with the board in March, June and November to help guide the league’s “strategic direction.”

“This year’s focus will be addressing our homeless population, building innovation-driven economies and strengthening local-federal partnerships,” she said.

Her work with the National League of Cities will give her a better understanding what should be implemented in Opelika, Gibson-Pitts said, specifically where education is involved.

“It’s no secret that educational systems drive the economy, housing, crime and poverty rates,” she explained. “So it’s essential that we are investing in our future generation.”

